The 2022 Centennial Coal Lithgow Golf Club Championships will go down as one of the toughest for many years. The championships started after the course had been closed due to heavy rain that soaked the fairways and greens. Each of the four rounds was a real test both mentally and physically with rain and fog, the course not giving up any run and the rough heavy and wet. With all the tough conditions the scoring was outstanding by the winners with young 21 year-old Brock Egan (+1) playing superb golf to finish 8 shots in front of his nearest rival, the battle hardened past champion Darren Hunter (1). Egan who is the lowest handicapper in the club led as he did last year going into each of the four rounds, but unlike last year when he fell away in the last round showed that he had matured and learnt valuable lessons to keep in all together and take the title. His four rounds saw him record rounds of 70, 71, 70 and 75 for a magnificent two under par 286. Hunter was consistent returning rounds of 74, 73, 73 and 74 for a total of 294. The A grade handicap winner was Brian Judge (3) on 291 nett. READ MORE: The B grade champion by a comfortable 13 shots was Brian Bourke (12) with a four round total of 337. Bourke is a past winner having lifted the B grade cup aloft back in 337. Runner up on 350 was Grahame Dean (12) with the handicap prize going to Josh Jones (16) with a nett score of 303. The C grade title saw a dramatic win to Brian Giblett (19) from runner up Brad Preston (23). Both finished with a four round total of 391 and a playoff was called with Giblett triumphing giving him a second C grade title. The handicap winner was Mark Seckold (24) on 318 nett. The junior awards went to Tallan Egan (4) who took out the scratch on 313 and Blake Goldspink (6) won the handicap with 300 nett. The veterans awards went to Andrew Burton (scr) who won the scratch with a score of 295 and the handicap went to Dave Titcume (7) on 297 nett. The March Henry's Plant and Equipment Hire monthly medals were also held in conjunction with the championships in the third round with two out of the three grades decided. Brendan Roach and Damien Marjoram will playoff next month for the A grade medal with the other medals being won by Brian Bourke in B grade and Brad Preston in C. The third and fourth round winners, runners up and scratch (in that sequence) were: A grade: Brendan Roach 70 nett ocb, Damien Marjoram 70 and Brock Egan. B grade: Brian Bourke 69 nett, Greg Jackson 72 nett and Rob Hawes 84. C grade: Carol Osborne 73 nett ocb, Brad Preston 73 nett and Brian Giblett 98. A grade: Dave Titcume 71 nett, Nathan Marshall 72 nett and Darren Hunter 74. B grade: Josh Jones 69 nett, Brian Bourke 71 nett and Don Farnsworth 86 ocb C grade: Brad Preston 77 nett, Brian Giblett 79 nett ocb and Mark Seckold 109.

