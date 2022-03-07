Brian Judge was the most dominant player taking out the two best ball

sport, local-sport,

It was a bit of a rarity for Lithgow golfers when they contested a two ball best ball on Saturday with no rain falling throughout the day. After a week of rain golfers enjoyed some sunshine although the course was still very soggy and playing long. It was a good week for the club with the opening of their new bistro that boasts renown chefs Peter and Rhianna Bunzlow. The board and bistro staff were congratulated by those that enjoyed their meals throughout the week amid the picturesque grounds and beautiful clubhouse. The bistro is open to all and it will be a place to enjoy and experience one of Lithgow's best chefs. Saturday's two ball best ball was won by the team of Brian Judge (3) and Steven Mays (13) with the very good score of 46 points. Judge was the dominant player with a score of 38 personal points with a score that boasted four birdies. He has been in excellent form over past weeks which hasn't been easy in the trying wet conditions. Runners up were Greg Guest (10) and Ross Harrington (8) one back on 45 points. Best scratch score went to Darren Hunter (scr) and Anthony Oldfield (3) with a score of 45 points. They combined extremely well with Hunter carding five birdies and Oldfield two for a combined score of seven under. The best scores of the day were carded by Carlos Garibotto, Greg Guest and Mitch Luka who all finished with 40 personal points. READ MORE: Other teams to play well and win vouchers were Mitchell Luka and Graeme Osborne, Michael Saville and Rob George, Pat Wall and Carlos Garibotto, Rod Clarke, Don Farnsworth and Dave Hicks, Tallan and Kyle Egan, and Brian Bourke and Justin Nelson. Vouchers cut out on 41 points. Nearest to the pins went to Dave Titcume, Tallan Egan, Dave Warren, Greg Guest and Graeme Osborne. The midweek competitions were just about a washout but there were a handful of golfers than braved the rainy conditions. Monday (Feb 28) saw a 18 hole competition with the winner being Rob Peachman with 36 points with the runner up voucher going to Dave Dowler 35 points. Darren Healey also picked up a voucher. Wednesday nine hole competition (March 3): Winner was Kev Hughes on 16 points on a countback from Phil Turner. Friday nine hole competition (March 5): Winner was Brian Bourke 20 points with the runner up voucher going to Dave Thompson on 17 points ocb.

