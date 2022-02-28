newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It seems to be "Groundhog Day" for Lithgow golfers with rain and inclement conditions greeting them each weekend over the last couple of months. It is amazing that the competitions continues to attract over sixty players who brave the weather and soggy conditions. The upside is that the greens are excellent and fairways well covered. Saturday's event was a double bunger with the Henry's Plant Hire and Equipment Monthly Medals being played along with the second and final round of the Age championships where players match up against those in their own age decade. The Age Champions for 2022 were as follows: (in scratch and then handicap sequence): There were some excellent scoring by the place getters considering the weather, lack of run and how the course was set up to be at its longest. Playing some consistent golf after returning from work commitments Peter Hall (9) has quickly got back into the swing of things winning his handicap Age championship, the A grade medal and handicap event with a score of 66 nett. Hall had a great back nine which saw him amass three birdies. Runner up was Darren Hunter (2) with a score of 68 nett, a round that saw him bogey free and boasting two birdies. Best scratch score went to Lynwood Country Club's Chayse Thorpe (1) with a score of 71 on a countback. Josh Jones (18) continues his dominance on the place winners winning B grade with a score of 71 nett on a countback from runner up Brian Bourke who was unveiling his new "Tiger" head driver. Best scratch score went to Nathan Marshall (10) with a score of 84.Jones and Bourke will playoff next month for the February medal. Another golfer who has been a permanent in the C grade place getters is Hayden Wren (27). Wren works on the green staff and registered a top score of 66 nett that also earned him the medal. Runner up was Brad Preston (23) on 73 nett and the best scratch score was Rob "Darky" Millar (19) returning to golf with two new knees and registered a score of 94. Those to figure in the vouchers were Bill Oldfield, Justin McCann, Tallan and Brock Egan, Dennis Wallace and Justin Nelson. Vouchers cut out on 73 nett ocb. Nearest to the pins went to Julie Murnane, Kyle Egan, Justin McCann, Gavin Thorpe and Brian Judge. A good story to come out of Saturday's event was Club President Greg Guest spending an hour or so driving around the course in his buggy tracing his round looking for his mobile phone. He gave up and returned home only to find his valuable phone boasting all his particulars wedged between the seats in his vehicle. Monday Vets (Fed 21): Winner was Kevin Hughes with 40 points with Dave Titcume runner up on 39 points and Rob George third on 38 points on a countback. Vouchers went to those with 32 points and better. Nearest to the pins were Paul Bosman and Dave Titcume. Wednesday nine hole competition (Feb 23): Winner was Warren Kennedy on 20 points from Harry Bender on 19 points counting out Carlos Garibotto into third place. Vouchers went down to those with 16 points and they were Ken Drury, Peter Williams, Jeff Geddes, Kevin Casey, Wayne Morris, Dave Thompson, Michael Casey and Tom Jennings. Nearest to the pin was Paul Stewart. Friday nine hole competition (Feb 25): Winner was Harry Bender on 21 points with the runner up being Dave Thompson on 18 points. Vouchers went to Brian Giblett, Wayne Morris and Brian Judge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/dd73a867-b319-4917-b3c0-29d9e96258d8.jpeg/r0_145_3264_1989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg