Kobe Hunter takes out A grade wit his recent stellar form

sport, local-sport,

Lithgow golfers have come to expect ordinary weather each Saturday (Feb 19) and again it was the early morning golfers that suffered with a number pulling out of the stableford event. But well over 60 golfers enjoyed their golf with some good scores being recorded. Best in A grade was Kobe Hunter (7) with the very good score of 40 points continuing some excellent recent form. Hunter has been playing well in the Reserve pennant side. One of the big improvers since coming back to competition golf is runner up Brendan Roach (9) on 37 points and he has waisted no time in making his way down to single figures. Best scratch score went to Brock Egan (+2) with a one under par 71 which gave him 37 points. B grade also saw some good scoring with young Nathan Marshall (10) winning with a score of 40 points - a score that will see him move into single figures. Runner up was Josh Jones (17) on 39 points and Al Mostyn (12) took out the best B grade scratch with a score of 24 points. Warren Kennedy (31) headed C grade on 37 points with two females filling the other placings. In the runner up position was Carol Osborne (28) with a score of 36 points and visitor Jo Hayne (24) returned the best scratch score. READ MORE: The women golfers have been a welcome addition to the Saturday competitions and it is good to see them figuring in the prizes. Others to play well and win vouchers were Steve Mays, Trevor Cameron, Rod Clarke, Michael Saville, Peter Hall, John Bird, David Marshall, Frank Mantle, Darren Hunter, Tallan Egan, Blake Goldspink, Jeff Geddes, Carlos Garibotto, Nick McCann, Troy Luka, Justin Nelson, Luke Oldfield and Ian Downey. Nearest to the pins were Nathan Marshall, Brian Judge, Ross Harrington, Kobe Hunter and Graham Dean. Next Saturday's event (Feb 28) will be the February monthly medals. Wednesday, (Feb 16): It was a three way countback with all three finishing with 20 points. Winner was John Bird from Dave Hicks and Dave Thompson. Vouchers went to Tallan Egan, Paul Bailey, Don Farnsworth, Steve McCann, Jeff Geddes, Wayne Morris, Ken Durie and Craig Pugsley. Nearest to the pins were Al Mostyn and Kev Hughes. Friday nine hole competition (Feb 18): Winner was John Griffiths 23 points from Kobe Hunter on 19 points and Darren Hunter 18 points. Vouchers went to John Bird, Brendan Horner and Nathan Marshall. Nearest to the pins were Glenn Piggott and Steve Cutler. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/54045238-99c3-4492-bfe9-d4e1fefec2b4.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg