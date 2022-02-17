Lithgow basketball players ready for the Western Junior League competition

news, local-news,

Lithgow will have multiple teams playing in the new Western Junior League Basketball competition this weekend. The teams will travel to the Riverina before beginning round two in Bathurst on March 5 and 6. Lithgow Basketball's Richard Marjoram said they have eight teams contending but it might be a struggle for them in the first round. "Due to COVID some teams won't be travelling with all the members unfortunately," he said. "It's put a bit of pressure on our referees as well, some who will sit out due to COVID." Marjoram said he thinks the representative teams will go well and the girls look stronger then in previous years. "The boys will definitely be up amongst it," he said. "We've got one boy who is playing and he is 13 and he is six foot eight, so I think he will be a standout once he finds his feet, he's only just started basketball." Marjoram said it was just a matter of hoping they have a successful weekend and build on it from there. "But overall I think we will have a very good season, we've got some really good representative stuff going on and we've got some really good kids coming through at the moment," he said. Marjoram said the association looks to be in a much stronger position this year than what they've been in previous years. With over 150 boys and over 70 girls now in the association, it has put them in good stead for the future. "With some problems in Katoomba, a lot of their players have come to us, and some of those players made rep teams as well," he said.

