Lithgow Golf Club is a powerhouse in the Blue Mountains pennant series

Lithgow Golf Club looks to be again be a powerhouse in the Blue Mountains pennant series gaining wins in all divisions. Lithgow started with three wins out of three and in doing so lost only one rubber in 14 matches. The Lithgow senior pennant side has dominated this division for many decades and again named a strong side consisting of Andrew Burton, Brock Egan, Harry Bender and Darren Hunter with their highest marker playing off the low handicap of two. The side played good golf to secure a 4.5 to .5 win. The Lithgow A reserve side is also a strong combination with most other clubs happy to have them as their senior pennant side. The "old man" of the side Travis Cameron led his side to a 4-0 win. The side is a very young side which includes Tallan Egan, Kobe Hunter and Blake Goldspink and the youngsters will gain a lot of experience playing under Cameron. The side are all single markers with the two younger players Egan and Goldspink showing some excellent form over recent months. READ MORE: The senior pennant side (over 50s) notched up a 5-1 win who was very impressive in the rainy conditions and they too boast a number of single markers. It was good to low marker Dave Thompson heading the side and registering a very good win. Other members of the side are Max Nightingale, Dave Titcume, Ian Downey, Greg Guest and Greg Hunter. The side contains a lot of experience with the majority of the team single markers and have the luxury of having a number of other top Lithgow members ready to play when needed.

