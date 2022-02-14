newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With the Lithgow golf course starting to dry out and the tee markers up for the two ball par aggregate event the good scores started to roll in. Best on the day was the father and son team of Les (13) and Blake (6) Goldspink with a score of +4 with Blake again showing what a talent he is with a personal score of 41 points. The Goldspinks have been regulars in the winning list over the past month with both dramatically cutting their handicaps down. Runners up on +3 were the team of Mark Seckold (24) and Peter Hall (9). In third spot was the team of Jeff Geddes (12) and John Bird (6) with a score of +2 on a countback. Their were a number of singular good scores with Blake Goldspink and Paul Stewart carding 41 points with their rounds featuring four birdies each while Brian Bourke, Brendan Roach and Kyle Egan scored 39 points. Vouchers went down to teams with -1 on a countback and they were Brian Giblett and Justin McCann, Steve Hall and Paul Bosman, Brian Judge and Al Mostyn, Brock and Kyle Egan and Brad Preston and Anthony Potts. Nearest to the pins were Steve Mays, Dave Titcume, John Bird, Brad Preston and Darren Hunter. Saturday's even (Feb 19) will be a single stableford. READ MORE: Wednesday nine hole competition (Feb 9): Winner was Chris Goodsell with 22 points ocb. Runner up was Ron Phelan also on 22 points and in third spot was Brendan Horner on 21 points ocb. Vouchers went down to those with 18 points ocb and they were Warren Kennedy, Ross King, Rick Cohen, Jeff Geddes, Paul Stewart and Ken Mitchell. Nearest to the pins went to Heath Egan and Paul Stewart. Friday nine hole competition (Feb 11): Winner was Brian Judge on 24 points. Runner up was Paul Stewart on 20 points ocb and in third spot was Michael Bright also on 20 points. Vouchers went down to those with 18 points ocb and they were Darren Hunter, Dave Thompson, Mark Seckold and Jeff Geddes. Nearest to the pin was Brian Judge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

