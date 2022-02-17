newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow's Sam Lane has been killing it on the footy field lately with the Penrith SG squad. The Panthers opened their SG Ball Cup season with back-to-back wins after defeating Victoria Thunderbolts 46-0 and then backing it up to defeat Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 36-16 over the weekend. "We started off the competition strongly and hope to continue to play the way we have been," Lane said. "I am happy with how I'm going but I will definitely be looking to build off the games I've played so far and play some good footy if I continue to receive the opportunity." Lane said there have been lots of good combinations forming in the team which he believes will only get better with more games played together. As the Panthers winger, Lane grabbed a try for himself with 15 minutes left to play in the match against the Sharks, solidifying why he was chosen for the squad. "It was a really exciting moment for me and gave me confidence knowing I was doing my bit for the team by icing opportunities that were created by my team mates," he said. READ MORE: "I think we just have to continue to work on combinations within the team and continue to build our defensive structures." Lane's family has been attending the matches where possible, keeping Lane feeling positive. "Also a few of my mates have been getting down to the games or watching it via the live stream on the NSWRL Facebook page," he said. Lane said he is very keen for these matches and won't take any opportunity to play at this level for granted. This coming Saturday the Panthers will play Canberra Raiders at Belconnen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/c857f45a-4240-4dd4-8558-9546d0007522.jpg/r24_0_764_418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg