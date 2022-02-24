newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow Basketball Association is encouraging girls to play basketball with their new 'I am a girl' program. The program which took place earlier this month saw a big turn out with around 35 girls from the ages of four to 12 attending. Lithgow Basketball coach Heidi Inwood said the program was "fantastic". "This is so important for the future of girls in sport. Giving girls the confidence to have a go and try anything new no matter what the skill," she said. This is the second time the Association has run the program. "Basketball NSW run the program and organise Adam Marjoram who is a well-known Lithgow coach to help with the always changing techniques and different ideas for training," she said. Basic skills such as dribbling, footwork, shooting, passing were all taught to the girls. The free course goes for three hours and the girls all get a T-shirt and free small basketball, if the girls decide they like the sport, then the Association encourages them to join Aussie Hoops or the Junior Girls competition, Inwood explained. "The program was very successful with all the parents interested in learning what the next step is and what is involved in signing up," she said. "Some of the little girls were very cute and extremely tired by the end of the session but were happy to keep having shots to practice after we had finished." READ MORE: The Association which starts their junior competitions next week, which should give them an idea of the numbers involved. Aussie Hoops will also start back up in week six of term one. "We would love to build the girls comp and keep girls active and having fun at the same time," she said. If any girls would like to join the competition all they have to do is come down the stadium on Wednesday at 4pm and they can play to see if they like it. "We also have bring a friend days where the girls are welcome to bring a friend to try basketball," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/02a168dc-4f4c-44b5-95b9-2bfe285ee341.jpg/r2_0_754_425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg