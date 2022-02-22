Lithgow Golf Club pays tribute to long time member Rob Ritchie

news, local-news,

It was with sadness that the news came through this week of the passing of long time Lithgow Golf Club member Rob Ritchie after a short illness. He joined the club as a junior and has been a member for over 50 years and played the game at a high level over all these years. He represented the club with honours as a junior, senior and veteran pennant member and won a number of high profile events at the club and throughout the Blue Mountains. With his wife Lynne they have contributed immeasurably to the success of the club in many areas and both have held a number of positions on the board over the years. He was one of the "good guys" around the club and amassed many friends over his time at the club. An all round sportsman, Rob along with golf excelled at hockey, basketball, rugby league and bowls where he also held a number of positions on the Lithgow Bowling Club board. The Lithgow Golf Club members would like to offer their heart felt condolences to Lynne and family on their sad loss. Rob will be sorely missed by one and all.

