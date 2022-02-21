Table tennis competition returns after long absence caused by COVID

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow's Table Tennis players have returned to competition play following a long absence caused by COVID-19 restrictions. Last year's winter competition was abandoned in August and the Association commenced its Autumn competition with four teams doing battle at the Old Trades Hall. The grand final is set down for May 18. Grippers and Smashes started their clash evenly, with the score standing at 3-all after two rubbers. Smashes looked to be taking control when they went ahead 7-3 but Grippers fought back to trail only 9-10 with three rubbers remaining. Smashes finished the stronger however, winning the last singles and both doubles, all 2-0, to complete an ultimately comfortable 16-9 victory. All of the Smashes players contributed to the win, with Jason Bailey recording 5-2, Pauline Wellfare 4-3 and Riza Wiradi 3-4. READ MORE: Linda Kappos (4-2) was the only Gripper to finish in positive territory, as Lou Kappos went 3-5 and Sean Jenkins 2-5. Spinners hit the ground running in their clash with Chevy, taking the first three rubbers all 2-1 and the fourth 2-0, for a handy 8-3 break. Four straight games to Chevy narrowed the gap to one at 8-7 before Spinners kicked again to lead 12-8 late in the match. Chevy won the last singles and the first doubles, both 2-0, and the match was locked at 12-apiece with only the last doubles rubber remaining. The teams split the first two games, but Spinners won the third easily to sneak home, 14-13. Newcomer Kevin Wright, making his competition debut, showed he will be a force to be reckoned with for Spinners, producing a round-best 6-1 result. Leon Rust ended square at 4-4 and Sharnie Roberts went 2-5. Mick Wagner was the standout for Chevy with a 5-2 mark, followed by Peter Jaccoud (3-4) and Mark McAulay (2-6). Point score: Smashes 4, Spinners 4, Chevy 1, Grippers 0. This Week's Matches: Round 2; Chevy v Grippers. Spinners v Smashes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/149fdf41-455b-4dbd-a06b-1fa106e24f87.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg