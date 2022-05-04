news, local-news,

The rain continues to play havoc with the number of golfers who bravely turned out during the week at the Lithgow Golf Club. The monthly medals were to be contested on Saturday but heavy rain washed out virtually the entire wave of early morning golfers with only a handful hitting off later in the day in a revised stableford event. The April medals will now be postponed to a date later this month. Last week in the scramble it was Anthony Oldfield and his three nephews that took the spotlight and not to be outdone this week Bill Oldfield (3) joined his brother and three sons in the winners list when he took out the single stableford with a score of 36 points and was the only one on the day to play to his handicap. The score was saturated following the heavy rain which makes the winning score of 75 off the stick by Oldfield all the better, in fact it was amazing that anyone played at all. Peter Hall (8) also played well to finish one back on 35 points while third place went to Michael Stafford (27) on 34 points on a countback. Nearest to the pins went to Rob Hawes, Justin McCann, Anthony Oldfield, Michael Saville and Ian Downey. On the long weekend Monday, (April 25) a two person ambrose was played with Nathan Mitchell (22) and Brandan Horner (18) taking the honours with a score of 57 nett. The pair obviously enjoy ambrose events as along with Nathan and Dave Marshall they finished second in the four person ambrose scramble last week. READ MORE: Runners up were Brock (+3) and Kyle (8) Egan with a score of 64.5 nett from third placed Tallan Egan (3) and Blake Goldspink (4) on 67.25 nett with the young pairing taking out both nearest to the pins. Another rain effected field contested the Wednesday nine hole competition (April 27). The winner was Kev Hughes on 17 points and the runner up was Dave Warren on 16 points. Friday nine hole competition (April 29): Winner was Al Glendinning with 23 points.Runner up was Rob George on a countback from Brian Giblett with both golfers finishing on 21 points ocb. Vouchers went to Rod Bright, Ross King, Brian Judge, John Bird, Mark Seckold and Don Farnsworth. Nearest to the pins were Craig Pugsley and Chris Keller.

