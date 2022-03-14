news, local-news,

Chef and restaurateur Matt Moran is reopening The Rockley Pub, which he purchased mid 2021, in the NSW village of Rockley, south of Bathurst and just down the road from his farm. The pub will reopen on March 17, with a new Moran-style pub menu and drinks list in the classic country pub setting. Mr Moran has also received approval for more extensive renovations and improvements which are ongoing and stage one is due for completion in time for Christmas 2022. These additions will include a new 90 seat restaurant and bar, a beer garden and upgraded accommodation of the nine on-site rooms all featuring ensuites. The new pub menu showcases as much local produce as possible, including some from the nearby Moran Family Farm and meats from Cowra. The menu in the pub focuses on pub over-the- counter classics; a ploughman's plate (including Moran Family Farm salami), crispy Hawkesbury calamari, Green Hill Farm spicy pork sausage roll, beer battered fish and chips, parmesan crumbed chicken schnitzel, and rump steak or dry aged sirloin cooked on the grill. READ MORE: "I'm excited to reopen the pub for the locals of Rockley and the region," Mr Moran said. This is just the start of his plans for The Rockley Pub over the next few months and he said the serious work now begins on the renovations and additions. "But in the meantime, there will be great pub food and beers on offer," Mr Moran said. "This is going to be a project that I will work on for years to come, and hopefully it gives a bit back to this part of Australia that I love so much." In the second phase of renovations next year, Mr Moran plans to expand the pub's footprint and infrastructure, with the addition of a bakery, general store and more accommodation. Minister for Regional Roads and Deputy Leader of the Nationals, and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said "Having a flagship name like Matt Moran set up shop in Rockley is a huge boon for our backyard - transforming the village of Rockley and the entire region into a destination venue that really puts us on the foodie map. "As a country boy himself, I know Matt will showcase the very best produce our region has to offer," he said. To make access to The Rockley Pub easy and safe for locals, a bus service to and from Bathurst will be provided several times a day, for $10, ongoing from the end of March. More detail about the next phase of the renovation will be released closer to the end of year. The Rockley Pub is open Thursday-Sunday 12pm until late from March 17. For more information on the venue visit their social pages @therockleypub. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/071cc103-81ae-4e7f-b62b-001a153302a9.jpg/r0_31_1017_606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg