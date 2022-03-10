community,

During the Black Summer Bushfires of 2019/2020 Capertee RFS required a critical piece of firefighting equipment to help protect their community. It was long days on the fire ground, resources stretched thin and a time Capertee RFS fire captain Steve Dalli won't ever forget. "We were out here every day, trucks were out and we were in different areas of the valley, it was just an ongoing campaign fire," he said. "Normally a campaign fire doesn't go for 72 days so all of our resources were stretched." The Capertee RFS brigade pulled together when odds were stacked against them, with the incoming Gospers Mountain Fire and Palmers Oaky blaze. "We had fire all around Capertee and it was looking grim because none of those other communities were able to stop the fire," Mr Dalli said. Miraculously the community pulled through and two years later are still recovering with fencing repairs and tree clearing. Over the last couple of years several rounds of Government funding have been released to assist with bushfire recovery and prevention. Capertee Progress Association recently received a $500,000 grant as part of the Australian Government Bushfire Recovery Grant program. The funding meant a Category 6 Bulk Water Tanker was secured for Capertee RFS. "This announcement is incredible, when I got the call we secured the funding I actually got quite emotional," Mr Dalli said. "It's going to be an asset to Capertee and surrounding communities, like Portland, Cullen Bullen, Capertee down to Glen Alice, Glen Davis, Bogee, Illford and Running Stream. "I cannot be more grateful to Mr Gee and Dot from the Progress Association for helping us secure this grant." The tanker has a filling capacity of 9000 litres compared to their Category 1 tanks which hold 3200 litres. "This new bulk water tanker will fill three of them on the fire ground," Mr Dalli said. "The new tanker is four-wheel-drive and more importantly it'll go straight to the scene on the frontline where the fire is rather than pull out and travel some distance to refill." He said having the tanker would have been extremely beneficial during the fires. "Being surrounded by bushland it's so hard to fight fires because out here we are not on town water, we're on tank water," he said. "We couldn't just pull up and start filling tanks from tanks that have no water in them. It's different out here and not like in town where you have hydrants and can tap into the town water supply." He said water supply was a big issue and crew had to travel some distance to replenish their tankers. "We really needed a bulk water tanker at the time but moving forward in the instance that we do have another fire event it will be extremely helpful," he said. Calare MP and Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee said it was fantastic to have a vital piece of equipment secured for Capertee RFS. "Whilst resources were very thin [during the fires] we are now in a position to be able to make sure our crews are better prepared and they have all the equipment they ask for and need," he said. "These men and women put their lives on the line for their community, they deserve the very best equipment that our country can provide them, they deserve nothing less than that." Mr Gee said recovery efforts and funding needed to continue over the long term and this latest round of funding reflected that. "The recovery process is not complete, it's going to take years and this is why this funding is so important it builds on previous rounds of grant funding we've had since the bushfires occurred but it's a very clear indication we're still building and working through the recovery process," he said. "There are still programs being put into place to help people in the next step of their recovery process. The pain and grief is still here and people are working through it, grants have got to keep flowing as the recovery process goes on."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/495b85fd-61e2-4da7-9606-26f0aa7ba919.JPG/r0_137_4512_2686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg