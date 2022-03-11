community,

Things are starting to heat up in the kitchen with Lithgow Show around the corner and bragging rights at stake for who is to be crowned the scone making champion. Since 2019 there has been a feud between Lithgow deputy mayor Cr Cassandra Coleman and Calare MP Andrew Gee. Despite his efforts at Rydal Show three years ago, Mr Gee went down to a talented Cr Coleman who placed second and continues to talk up her finesse when it comes to baking the perfect scone. "I remember I was away on business and I got a phone call saying I got second place, so the sparring match continues between Andrew and I," Cr Coleman said. At the 2022 Rydal Show Cr Coleman proved her excellent skills in the kitchen were still prominent when she took home third place, but there was no entry from Mr Gee. "I didn't see anything from him but I know we are all about supporting our local shows so to continue the tradition I'm challenging Andrew Gee for Lithgow Show," Cr Coleman said. Her challenge was brief and straight to the point when she said "C'mon Andrew step up." Mr Gee's response was sharp and concise, "Game on Cass Coleman." He said his first scone contest at Rydal was a steep learning experience but believes his scone making has come a long way since that. "I've modified my recipe and had a look at what winners have been producing at our country shows and I think I'm in a much better position to compete this year," he said. Mr Gee said the consequences of going down to Cr Coleman in the past haven't been easy to live with. "It's not been easy living with her constant bragging, boasting and taunting and so I've been working hard on my scone making," he said. "I know Cass keeps calling me out and says she's coming for me well, we'll just see who brings the good and delivers on the day of Lithgow Show. "Lithgow is going to be game on." Also entering this year's scone making challenge are Lithgow Mercury journalists Alanna Tomazin and Ciara Bastow. In 2019 the ladies entered the Showgirl competition with Ciara taking the honours and last year they entered their infamous Caramilk Rocky Road which took home first place, so it was only fitting they take part in a new challenge. "We're all about supporting our local show and it's a bit of fun. It's going to be hard to earn those bragging rights but we haven't done too badly in the past so bring it on Cass and Andrew," Alanna said. "This challenge might be a bit harder, it's no secret I'm a terrible chef, so I'm really relying on Alanna to bring it home. I think it's very important to support your local show and to just give it a go, it's not about winning, just taking part," Ciara said. Mr Gee said he knew of the Mercury ladies' luck at previous shows and expected a great contest. "I'm very heartened that the team at the Lithgow Mercury are also entering and I think they're going to be a tough one to beat," he said. "The pressure is on and I'm going to do my best to deliver. "I think it's important to keep our scone making tradition in our area alive so that's the good to come out of this and also importantly there are going to be bragging rights at stake."

