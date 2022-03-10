community,

Lithgow Quota Club celebrated its 70th birthday in conjunction with International Women's Day at the Bushman's Motor Inn Bistro on Tuesday evening, March 8. Treasurer and Lithgow Quota's longest serving member Judith 'Sue' Holt sat down with the Lithgow Mercury and gave an insight to her experience with Quota over the years. Sue joined in 1979 when the club was strictly invitational only and predominately for professional business women. "Members had to be closely betted to make sure they fit in so I suppose in the beginning it was rather an exclusive type of club," she said. Sue was working as a school teacher and became a member through her friend Shirley Redding, who worked in the library at the school. "I became interested and joined through Shirley and back then it was the international aspect of Quota that really appealed to me because that meant quite a bit of travelling," she said. "I've been to America, Canada, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Singapore to name a few. Quota gave me that opportunity to go sometimes as an individual or groups in an organised tour." Quota International remained up until a few years ago when it was dissolved and each club was given an option to disband or become their own entities, Sue said. "Lithgow of course decided to go on its own and keep its identity as Quota Lithgow Incorporated," she said. Sue said she missed the international days but she was proud to be part of a club that continued to support its own. "I'm sorry we can't keep the international aspect going, such as in the logistics of things you can't do that very easy anymore. "But we continued with our support for organisations that we've kept up, we've supported schools, the hospital, all of the community - and throughout time the Lithgow community has always supported us," she said. Sue said she had always appreciated the fact that through Quota, she's met people, that in the normal run of things, she would never of met. "You go in certain circles and you don't meet these people but through Quota you develop friendship with a whole range of people," she said. She said it was hard to say what stood out over others in her 43 years of membership but she said the international conventions were always a highlight. "We used to have international conventions every year and you'd either go to America, Australia, New Zealand or Canada, every third year you'd have it in a different country," she said. "In Australia we'd have area meetings, we belonged to an area in NSW and twice a year we'd go meet with other areas and see people from Parkes, Broken Hill, Sydney all over. "You really got to know a wide range of people and hear what their Quota Clubs did and learn new ideas or adaptations for your club." She said one of the greatest things Quota has given her are friendships and the ability to help people. "To know that you're making a difference and that you can make a difference even though you mightn't be able to see immediate results, you know you've assisted someone with whatever that may be," she said. "If we can help one person to a better life our jobs done." Currently Lithgow Quota Club has 23 members and Sue said they are always welcoming more. "Membership is just by an express of interest, there's no restrictions on it anymore," she said. "Like all organisations it kind of had to [evolve], it was a women's only organisation but times have changed. Men are welcome to join. "We're happy to have new members at any time and we love people who are prepared to work and help their community, join in and participate. "There's a lot of personal satisfaction people can get." To celebrate their 70th birthday, the Quotarians enjoyed an evening of laughter, socialising and a delicious dinner and dessert. Guest speaker and artist Harrie Fasher also made a presentation and showed her works which use bronze, steel and concrete. Sue said Lithgow Quota has a strong base of people to continue the organisation into the future and she was proud to be a Quotarian. If you're interested in joining Lithgow Quota Club contact Joy Smith on 0417 232 042.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/19f0b8a2-cf9f-4a11-84aa-db63c4175756.JPG/r521_184_4512_2439_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg