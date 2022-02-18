The Saint: Keeping the enemies at bay

comment,

THERE'S no denying our city and district has fared very well in tourism and lifestyle support from the NSW Government and the latest helping hand to the long suffering Zig Zag Railway of $2.75 million from Crown Lands will go a long way towards the day when eager tourists again ride the rails to Nostalgia Central. Toss into the revival pot the $2.3 million from the government coffers in 2018 and another $881,000 from the Zig Zag's own resources and we're discussing big bikkies. But all the financial aid and obvious goodwill will be largely squandered unless processes are included to protect against the main sources that derailed the world famous heritage railway in what is beginning to seem like another lifetime - bushfires, thieves, vandals and floods. Some high tech perimeter security fending would be a good start and maybe a couple of starving guard dogs. (I know, I know. Guard dogs and fences don't help with floods but the wet season is the least of the woes). Meantime there's a whole new generation of kids that can't wait to meet a living, breathing Thomas the Tank Engine. THE column has long been regarded as the font of all knowledge - well anything that happens within earshot in the previous five minutes but that ain't bad. But now and then our readers hit us with a curly one where we have to yell for help. The latest query to come our way is what happened to the infamous John Sykes Special when it's glory days on the 49 Bends hill climbs in the 60w and 70s ended. Some family connections are eager to know so perhaps some older local motor sport gurus might help. The racer was put together from various bits and pieces in the Sykes family garage at Hartley (mow a pizza café) and apparently was a brute to drive. Any takers on that one? Drop a line to the column and restore our reputation. USER Pays as a policy from government services is probably reasonable up to a point. But what about still paying up when you're a non user? For years Lithgow Council has been seething at the demand to pay for a pre determined allocation of water from The Fish River Supply even when that allocation is rarely reached. Now the government agency responsible is jacking up the price again and that means another annual slug on ratepayers. The Lithgow city area uses little or none of the Fish River water with the reliable source of the Clarence transfer system which has largely drought proofed us. But still the bills keep coming, an unfortunate situation that dates back to when Lithgow agreed to part of the local government bodies signing up for construction of Oberon Dam. Still no excuse for this ongoing government gouging though. WHAT'S going on with the unloved and unwanted Sydney waste incinerator that was proposed as a parting gift to parts of regional NSW from departing Nationals boss John Barilaro? The ominous silence should have us worried and we need to know just what's sneaking up on us.

