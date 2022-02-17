newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Foty Loupos has worked in a number of fields from hospitality and mental health to security and investigation, but his one true passion lies with education. His winding career path has led him on a journey to becoming principal of Lithgow High School, something he said was a life-long dream. "I've worked in many roles and areas. I was a lecturer and a college principal in the mid 2000s and that's where I realised I had a passion for education and sharing that passion," he said. "I'm also a bit of a philosopher and I love learning and being out in nature." Mr Loupos grew up in Sydney but was trying to escape city life ever since he was a teenager. "I moved to Jervis Bay on the South Coast and worked my way through a few schools there. I made the sea change but I wanted a tree change next," he said. He said he was enamoured by the mountains and when the opportunity arose to come to Lithgow and fulfil his dream of being a principal, it all made sense. "It sort of all came together, being a principal and out in nature, I combined these elements of education and my love for the mountains together and Lithgow was the most logical choice," he said. He said the thing he loved most about education was watching students feel empowered. "It's that moment where they've just realised something they've learnt in school or learnt about themselves that will carry them through life as they move into the world. "It's contagious that feeling, I love that feeling," he said. Mr Loupos said in his role as LHS principal he has a vision to make the school "be all things, for all people". "I was one of those kids who found the structures of high school confining, so I was looking for ways for myself, to find high school more meaningful. "I can really empathise when students sit in class and ask why do they need to learn a certain thing and ask what they're going to use it for," he said. He said he has a plan to look at the innovative ways to restructure LHS to meet the needs of its own community. "I want to help students flourish and meet their needs and us [LHS] doing our best to meet those needs," he said. He said the Public Education system doesn't segregate, discriminate or exclude members of the community. "The community is welcome, so we have to be all things for the community. What I'm hoping to bring is a shared vision of how we can do that together," he said. Mr Loupos said he was passionate on investing in Lithgow High's education because it is the future of the Lithgow community. "I believe in investing in people. Investing in our students, our parents and carers, our teachers, our community. "Education is always an investment, never an expense," he said. "We're here to live our best lives, and I think schools can play a pivotal role in helping the whole community be there best and achieve their best." Mr Loupos said he looked forward to living and working in the Lithgow community and said he was loving it so far. "I'm loving Lithgow, people have been very welcoming, they've been amazing and welcomed my whole family. "It's been great, I've got nothing but positive things and experiences so far," he said. He also recognised his staff at Lithgow High School who have made him feel welcome and provided an effortless transition. "It's really humbling to work with amazing staff and watch them do extra work without me even asking, they've very supportive and friendly," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/3b668c34-7f8b-47c8-b9bb-fcbb29722971.JPG/r0_176_4512_2725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg