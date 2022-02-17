newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow City Council has welcomed a $30 million regional housing announcement from the NSW Government to fast-track the delivery of homes in regional communities experiencing housing pressure. In response to the Regional Housing Taskforce recommendations eligible councils, including Lithgow, can apply for up to $1.4 million each in funding, if they can demonstrate a demand. Lithgow mayor Cr Maree Statham said there was no better time to lobby for this funding with the changing world, housing crisis and COVID pandemic. "It's wonderful news for Lithgow because of the housing crisis. I think in terms of funding of getting Lithgow more homes it would be a great way to help a lot of people and assist them with somewhere to live," she said. Cr Statham said COVID had placed a lot of people in a difficult financial situation and she wanted to be able to assist them along with others in the housing market. "It's 2022 - Council's got to be responsible for their ratepayers and I think we need to address that by looking at the funding and for anything we can do to help our ratepayers and help young people moving into the housing market," she said. READ MORE: "We need to keep as many people local as possible, I think affordable homes and for the housing industry in general, the funding will come in extremely handy." Cr Statham said the funding was very much needed in the Lithgow area and she thanked the state Government for allowing smaller communities to apply. "This funding will help keep our local people local so they're not going outside our area to find more affordable housing," she said. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said this first wave of funding would ensure regional councils like Lithgow, get new homes built where needed as soon as possible. "We are getting on with the job of helping eliminate the housing pressures in the bush," he said. Minister for Planning and Homes Anthony Roberts said while "there isn't a quick fix, we aren't wasting any time". "Housing issues are widespread and complex. We will continue working on a comprehensive whole-of-government response," he said. "New homes need new infrastructure - parks, kerbs, guttering and new roads. This funding supports councils to deliver this infrastructure so we can keep tradies working and get more homes built," Mr Roberts said. To qualify for the funding, councils are required to prepare and implement plans to address the Taskforce's recommendations at a local level, such as updating infrastructure contribution plans and housing strategies. Applications close on March 11, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

