Sunday, January 23 5pm-8pm Following the first fantastic twilight market in January 2021, they will be on again this Sunday. There will be many great stalls as always, with the emphasis on delicious food to enjoy for dinner at the market. Wonderful musicians will be playing for your delight, and organisers encourage everyone to Wine and beer by the glass will be available. Last year was certainly a rocky one, with the markets cancelled for six months. Here's an opportunity to come along and enjoy all on offer, catch up with local friends, and support the wonderful stall holders. Hopefully this will kick 2022 off to a good start, and help to keep it that way! Organisers look forward to seeing you! And as always, will do their best to be a COVID safe space with all the usual protocols. January 27 The University of Notre Dame is hosting a series of free lectures starting from November 24 at its Lithgow campus - 2B Col Drewe Dr, Bowenfels. Dates for your diary: Limited seating. To register call 8204 4158 or email jennifer.corney@nd.edu.au February 2 Lithgow Darts Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, February 2 at the Lithgow Workmen's Club at 7pm. The Association is asking for people to nominate teams for the 2022 competition, with all old and new players welcome. January 14 - 21 Residents can now book their free mammogram with the Breastscreen NSW mobile van being in Lithgow until January, 21.The van is located in the car park of the Lithgow Valley Plaza (Target end), corner of Lithgow and Bent Streets with plenty of on-site parking. Appointments are necessary and can be made on 13 20 50. January 21 With the rain calling it off on previous weeks, the group is hoping that the first Funky Picnic will take place on Friday, January 21 at 6pm in Queen Elizabeth Park. Bring a picnic and blanket and there will be music by Lounge Catz Quintet. Sunday, 23rd Jan - 2.00pm Movie: NOTORIOUS 1946 PG This is an American Spy film directed and produced by the famous Alfred Hitchcock starring Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains as three people who become intimately entangled during an espionage operation. Alicia Huberman as the daughter of a convicted Nazi spy is asked by American agent, Devlin to gather information and spy on a group of Nazi friends of her father's who are operating out of Rio de Janeiro. Devlin appeals to her patriotism knowing she is no Nazi sympathizer. However, the two fall in love and with Alexander Sebastian, Alicia's ex-lover appearing on the scene, things get complicated and quite involved. Cast: Wednesday, January 26 - 2pm Movie - THE FIRE IN THE STONE 1984 G This Australia drama is about 14 year-old Ernie who lives with his alcoholic father in the opal fields of Coober Pedy in inland Australia. Ernie's father strikes it rich finding a precious opal but before he could cash it in, the opal and other stones are stolen. Ernie and his three teenaged friends set out to catch the thief and to recover the stones. Cast: Sunday, 30th Jan - 2.00pm Movie - Prado Museum This documentary takes a memorable trip through the rooms, stories and emotions of one of the most visited museums in the world. Situated in Madrid, it houses a collection of over 20 000 of the world's finest European art from 12th to 20th century. Famous artists like Goya, Bosch, El Greco, Titan, Velazquez and Rubens are represented and highlighted. In your own backyard For those who are double jabbed why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and most tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell. Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.

