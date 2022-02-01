newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE act of feeding people delicious food is Aimee Friedrich's love language and now she's able to do just that with her new cafe and bar - 128. Located in the middle of Lithgow's Main Street, 128 opened its doors to the public on January 24 and has been buzzing ever since, according to Aimee. Ms Friedrich has a passion for hospitality working in the business for 15 years and loves to provide people with sensational food. "My family background is that we love to feed people, we love to entertain. It's the environment that I grew up in and that's my love language, basically if I care about you, let me feed you, let me cook for you," she said. She said it had been a life-long dream to establish her own venue for people to enjoy alone or with friends. "I remember when I was 14 and spoke to my grandma and I said I'm going to own my own venue one day and then it was just timing it all just fell into place really," she said. Aimee said she has created a space that offers a relaxed vibe with good food and friendly staff. "I wanted somewhere where there's good food, good service, a nice night life and just a different option. I just wanted to create a space for the community, a space where I would want to go, she said. "It's a place where if you want to come for dinner you can get all dressed up but if you just want to relax and come in and have a drink after work then go for it, it's a place for everyone." Ms Friedrich said there was no anxiety around achieving her dream because she was a "determined person with a strong self-belief" and ready to take on a challenge including the COVID pandemic. "I've always had a very strong self belief in myself. I can't say that COVID didn't affect us because it did, getting equipment, getting staff, tradespeople it's all been a lot slower than what it could've been but I'm a very determined individual and I'll take on any challenge," she said. 128 bar and cafe houses a highly professional team that will offer amazing food and service, Ms Friedrich said. "I curated a team that are highly professional because I wanted to offer amazing food. "I've created a lot of jobs within the local community I truly believe in giving people opportunities to grow and flourish. Everyone who walks through my door is going to leave with more skills than they came in with," she said. She said she was excited and grateful to be able to share her passion with the community and looked forward to pursuing more dreams. "I'm most looking forward to my future plans, this is only phase one of the business, I'm a very driven individual so this will never be the end goal, so watch this space." "I also want to appreciate the business community here, so many people in the hospitality community have been so supportive and excited for us and that's really special to me," she said. 128 is open seven days a week and operates 6.30am-4pm on Monday to Friday and 8am-4pm on weekends. Dinner service is open from 6pm to late on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/d45fa736-b8df-4fa6-bae1-675853b3b8f1.jpg/r0_110_2000_1240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg