Lithgow High School is celebrating the success of their Year 12 students who received their Higher School Certificate and ATAR results yesterday, Thursday, January 20. "Our distinguished achievers have always had a tireless work ethic, and have spent many hours preparing, practising, and studying for their HSC and fully deserve the results they have achieved," Deputy Principal for year 12, Brett Jeffers said. "As a group they have supported each other throughout the pandemic, I congratulate all of our students on their fine achievement this year and wish them the best for their future." Kyle Sheather, Dux of year 12, received the top ATAR score of 95 and is excited to begin his new chapter at University of Wollongong where he will study Science. "It was great that my hard work paid off, it was a challenging time, but I had a balanced approach and worked hard, and just did my best at everything," Mr Sheather said. Band Six results were received in a wide range of subjects including Mathematics Advanced, Biology, Chemistry, Engineering, IDT (Web & Software Design), Community and Family Studies and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education. Distinguished Achievers: "Our year 12 cohort has achieved some outstanding results showing dedication to their studies during the most disrupted senior years of schooling we have ever seen," a Lithgow High School representative said. "We are extremely proud of their success, LHS continues to focus on raising academic standards with the additional senior tuition offered every afternoon and our Year 12 group has achieved highly. "Congratulations to all our Year 12 students on their outstanding successes and achievements in the 2021 HSC. "We were excited to learn as well as the students with top ATAR scores, over 40 University offers were made to this small cohort of 62, an outstanding achievement." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

