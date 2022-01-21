newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow deputy mayor Cass Coleman is honoured and privileged to serve the community once again. "I thank those of you who took a leap of faith and voted for my team," she said. Ms Coleman said becoming deputy wasn't something she necessarily wanted to achieve because her agenda was to get herself re-elected and her running mate, Eric Mahony elected, something she was successful in achieving. The goal for Lithgow in the next five years, according to Ms Coleman, is to make sure Lithgow isn't forgotten. "We need to take the opportunity of the upcoming state and federal elections and ensure that Lithgow is never ever forgotten, constantly reminding both political parties that we need support in providing sustainable jobs for the future for example economic diversification," she said. "I am very keen to see a one-hour train service to Sydney and Lithgow seen as a tourism hub, not the gateway to the Central West. "I am very passionate about investing in TAFE supporting our young people, a trade and technical hub, maybe even a specialist training centre like what they have in Ryde." Ms Coleman said she would like to continue to build on the work that she has been doing on the past five years. "Roads, sewerage and maintenance are community services that we need to continue to deliver effectively," she said. When asked about her feelings of the council team elected, Ms Coleman played it safe. "The council team was chosen by the voting public and I am a strong believer in democracy in the making, it isn't for me to comment, it will be for the voting public in 2024," she said. Ms Coleman said she was more proud that having a female deputy and mayor made history for Lithgow's leadership team. "As ALGWA president it was my personal goal to see 35 per cent of councillors be women and to achieve 39.5 per cent was just incredible," she said. READ MORE: "That was just beyond my wildest expectations." Ms Coleman will finish her term as president this March, but will move into a mentoring role for other women that want to step up to the challenge. "I've achieved everything I wanted to achieve, I've loved and relished it, it will always be part of me so I will continue to champion women's issues, it's who I am now," she said. "I think it is important to demonstrate that women can support each other by having Maree [Statham] and myself in that top position. We may not always agree but if we can have a responsible debate and then walk out of the council chamber and have respect for one another and where we were coming from that is the main thing." Ms Coleman said that she is an open book, ask her and she will tell you everything and anything. "I wear my heart on my sleeve," she said. "But what most people won't know about me is that I am a huge Star Wars geek, I just love it, it's a passion I share with my daughter Rose, we are always watching the movies and TV shows," she said. "I also have recently bought a RAV4 that I'm getting wrapped in pink because my favourite movie of all time is Grease and while I love 80's music, I am huge fan of the 50's style which I wear a lot of. "I used to think I was Sandy but I think I try and be more like Princess Leia, she may be wearing that bikini thing but she is still kicking ass."

