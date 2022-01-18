Was your property damaged in the flood? You may be eligible for disaster assistance

community,

A range of disaster assistance measures are now available for the Lithgow LGA following the devastating heavy rainfall and flooding on 11 January 2022. Assistance is now available for business owners and residents affected, including financial support, concessional loans and freight subsidies. Coles closes its doors as Lithgow streets overflow The activation of this assistance will provide businesses and homes inundated with support they need to recover and may include: Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Senator Bridget McKenzie, said the storm event had caused significant damage during a short period of intense rainfall. "While the storm event passed quickly, the heavy rainfall, severe winds and flash flooding have caused significant disruption in the Lithgow and Wallerawang communities in particular," Minister McKenzie said. Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional New South Wales and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the assistance would allow residents and business owners to move forward and get back on their feet. "Lithgow was lashed by almost a month's worth of rain in just an hour that day, inundating homes and businesses with little warning. This assistance will help those affected return to normal as soon as possible," Mr Toole said. Lithgow City Council is assisting those impacted who have registered their details with Council and encourages those yet to register to complete the online form at: council.lithgow.com/register-flood-updates/ or calling Council's Community Recovery Officer on 0419 100 085 to register your information over the phone. For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88. To apply for a concessional loan, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au Further updates will be provided on Council's flood assistance page at https://council.lithgow.com/flooding-assistance/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

