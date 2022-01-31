Lithgow Library will get a facelift following $430,000 funding announcement

community,

The exterior of Lithgow Library Learning Centre is set for a new look. Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced today, Monday 31 January, via press release that library in Main Street will receive Resources for Regions funding of $430,000 to enable work to transform the streetscape appearance of the building. He met with Mayor Maree Statham and library staff for a tour of the facility and is said he is looking forward to the project getting underway. It's unclear at this time when the facelift will take place. Mayor Statham said the same design and materials selected for a new awning and associated supports would also be in keeping with the original appearance of the streetscape. "This is a project that provides for the long term of the Lithgow Library as the city's most heavily used community building," she said. "It is a venue which has taken on an evolving role as the central technology and connectivity access points for the local community." The Deputy Premier said the funding comes as a result of investment in mining communities like Lithgow. "The NSW Government is committed to supporting regional mining towns that supply our state with the precious resources, and I am grateful for Lithgow City Council putting forward this project which will support the ongoing prosperity of the local community," he said. The NSW state government introduced the Resources for Regions program in 2012 with the original objective of delivering improved local infrastructure and enhancing economic growth and productivity in mining-impacted communities in NSW.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/1a402c00-399c-4a04-a297-6f5d504d2ca6.jpeg/r10_143_4022_2410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg