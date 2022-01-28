community,

The Rydal & District A, H & P Society would like to invite everyone to the 99th annual Rydal show to be held on Saturday, February 5. There will be lots to see, including art and photography, school work, needlework, and handicrafts, cooking, horticulture, fruit and vegetables and wool. Members of Lithgow Living History and Live Reptile Displays will be there as well as some stalls selling all sorts of goodies and George with a couple of rides for the kids. Also on show will be dogs of all kinds, cattle, sheep, and horses which will range in size from miniatures to heavy horses. For our under 12 riders that can't compete in the main ring we will have the Topsy Turvey ring for them to try their luck and hone their skills. The Yard Dogs and woodchoppers will also be on display and always prove to be very popular to watch. There will be a Guess the Weight of the Bull competition as well as the lamb auction which will begin at 1:30pm. There will be lots of food available. There will be some changes to the dining room with no sit down hot meals but lots of fresh sandwiches and delicious home made cakes and slices available at the takeaway window. The kiosk will be open with an all-day barbecue and the bar will be open also with COVID restrictions in place. The Office will be open on Thursday, February 3 from around mid-day till 8pm for entries. The earlier opening time is to help with the COVID plan and social distancing. The office will open on Friday, February 4 from 7am to 10:30am to take entries. All entries need to be in by 10:30am on Friday morning. READ MORE: Entries can be left at Portland Chemist or Kables Auto Electrics until 4pm on Thursday. Entries can also be emailed or phoned in until 8pm on Thursday, February 3. Entry to the showground on Saturday is $10 per Adult and $5 per child under 16. A family of two adults and two children will set you back $20 and pensioners will get in for $5. There will be some changes made due to COVID-19. You will need to check in using our QR code or paper sign in sheet which will be displayed around the grounds. Masks will need to be warn in our pavilions and density limits will apply. Please follow directional signage in our pavilions. Please keep in mind that the volunteers are working hard to put on the best show we can under difficult circumstances, so please be patient and a little flexible as things may not go quite according to plan. Above all if you feel unwell please do not attend. Get tested and isolate until you return a negative test. This will help our show to keep going and our volunteers and our community safe. We are looking forward to a great show so please keep an eye on our Facebook page and we hope to see you all at the show. Gates will be open from 6am with the action to start around 8:30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

