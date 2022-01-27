newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ben Lane and Ray Tang have worked hard over the past eight years to get an all-accessible fishing pontoon at Lake Wallace. They were recognised for their efforts at the Australia Day ceremony in Lithgow, taking home the Open Citizen Achievement Award. Wallerawang Central Acclimatisation Society secretary Ray Tang said the initiative will be the first of its kind for inland NSW allowing greater water access opportunities for wheelchair-bound fisherman. "We want to have an official opening with government officials and everything but COVID has been getting in our way," he said. "It's been eight years working on it, so we've been trying to get it done in stages but it all takes time from conception to opening, but I'm glad we did it and to see people absolutely love it is amazing." Mr Tang hopes that this pontoon will be a catalyst for the rest of the state to follow. "Tentafield Council rang us up and asked us to work with them on getting a pontoon, so I think that will be our next goal," he said. As for the award, Mr Tang didn't know he was receiving one. "It's pretty nuts, I got a phone call to come down to the ceremony but I didn't know what for, so this is amazing but the award isn't what I did it for," he said. Wallerawang Central Acclimatisation Society Ben Lane said it was good to be recognised for what they've achieved for the community but they didn't do it for recognition or awards. "We just want to make Lake Wallace the place to be, we set out with a goal eight years ago and hopefully we've achieved that," he said. READ MORE: "Fishing should be inclusive, every age, every gender, everyone, disabled or not should be able to come to Lake Wallace and enjoy themselves." Mr Lane said it was a good asset to the community, and hopefully it would help make Lithgow the number one fishing destination. Mr Tang said currently they have tiger trout, the first of its kind in NSW which they've put into Thompson Creek, Lake Lyell and Lake Wallace as a three year trial to combat red fin. "We didn't do it for this [award], this is just a bonus on top of what we have already achieved," they said. They also wanted to thank and recognise not only the public but also the other stakeholders involved in the project including the Coal Miners Trust, EnergyAustralia, Lithgow Council, NSW Rec Fisheries and CMFEU. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/6a20f07a-acd2-480c-8aea-42c3b7145988.JPG/r0_289_4413_2782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg