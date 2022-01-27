In pictures: Australia Day in Portland and Wallerawang

community,

Portland recognised its most dedicated citizens and its most successful sportspeople at its Australia Day event on Wednesday, January 26. John Kearns announced the award recipients, while Mayor Maree Statham and Australia Day Ambassador James Chapman were on hand to present the awards to the winners. Citizen of the Year went to Miriam Palmer for her tireless efforts around the Portland area, while Young Citizen of the Year went to Ebony Bradley for her work with the SES. The community event of the year went to the Portland Tidy Towns for the unveiling of the Memorial Wall. Rich Evans received an acknowledgement award for his work at the Portland Foundations, continuing to host big events and turn the sight into a tourist destination. Lyonel Cousins accepted his award for Outstanding Service to the Community, while Penelope Cavill-Low received an award for her support of all students at Portland Central. The popular sports awards were given out to Emeric Tauolo Faumoto, Nikera Hann, Dakota Hann, Jayden Healey and the Pocket Rocket Netball Team. Organisers of The Portland Australia Day also recognised the Ambassador for spending his Australia Day in the local area. A few kids came forward to present a book and a "Where the hell is Portland?" mug. Wallerawang/Lidsdale Progress Association went above and beyond for their Australia Day celebrations. Despite COVID stopping them from having the annual jumping castle and water slide, they were able to still put on a show with games, live music, the Highland Pipe Band, a sausage sizzle and their own Australia Day Ambassador. Gold medal winning Olympic shooter Suzy Balogh made a special guest appearance to give a motivating speech and make the presentation to Wallerawang's Citizen of the Year, Doctor Kamalaharan, better known as Doctor Harry. Wallerawang/Lidsdale Progress Association member Danny Whitty said the group was over the moon at the response they got considering the COVID restrictions held some things back. "To see the families still turn out for the event, it really gives us the incentive to keep going and to make it bigger and better next year," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/26d556a7-ddc2-4c76-b8ab-ee13465b7af3.JPG/r1208_644_4608_2565_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg