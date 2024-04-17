Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

'I don't like recognition' Emily doesn't do her volunteer work for accolades

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
April 17 2024 - 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Waru being recognised for achievements as Young Citizen of the year at the 2024 Australia Day ceremony. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Emily Waru being recognised for achievements as Young Citizen of the year at the 2024 Australia Day ceremony. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Emily Waru is a young woman who prefers to contribute to our community in silence, but it is hard to ignore the hours of effort she puts into her volunteer work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.