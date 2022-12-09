Residents of the Lithgow community gathered for a day of social connection with 'Nanna's Touch' to finish the year off on Wednesday, December 7.
The day consisted of a financial workshop, lunch, bingo and the gifting of hampers and 'Share the Dignity' bags.
According to attendees, the day was enjoyable for everyone.
"It was fabulous. I thought it was good. Everyone enjoyed it immensely. The social interaction was really good," attendee, Rose Douglas said.
Secretary of Nanna's Touch, Leanne Walding said the day was an opportunity to announce the expansion of the organisation for 2023.
"Today was about getting together to wind down the end of the year and to introduce what Nanna's Touch will be evolving into next year, which is an incorparated body," Ms Walding said.
"We will be providing more services, groups and activities for everybody of all ages."
Founder of Nanna's Touch, Sue Murdoch said the group will run of a Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"Tuesday will be creative craft day, which is a $10 for four hours of sewing knowledge and other different things," Ms Murdoch said.
Wednesday will be more activities, like we had today and Thursday is our social get together, $5 for four hours which includes, tea, coffee and a light lunch, small craft activities and social connection.
Nanna's Touch also has assistance services for those who are applying for the NDIS.
"We also do disability support. I have one on one or small group sessions to help people with the NDIS and other assistance they may need," Ms Murdoch said.
