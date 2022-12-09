The Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre (LINC) has officially reopened its Padley Street office after undergoing renovations.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole officially opened the site on Wednesday, December 7.
"Despite recent weather, renovations have been completed and the facility is looking fantastic," Mr Toole said.
"This is a vital service for the community helping a range of people in need and now the team has the facility they need to serve those needs."
General Manager of LINC, Lydia Commins said it is great to be back in the old building, where members of the community have more access to required facilities.
"The upgrades have made the building more welcoming, because it's a lot brighter feeling," Ms Commins said.
"Everything is fresher and the staff have new desk areas. Which make it a lot easier to work with in a small building.
The office was rejuvenated through a replacement of roofing and windows, painting of interior walls, doors and flooring.
The centre also received new IT equipment and a heating system.
LINC received $453,494 in funding from the State Governments 'Resources for Regions' program to complete the renovations.
