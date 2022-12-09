Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood centre officially reopens after renovations

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 2:10pm
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole and LINC General Manager, Lydia Commins. Picture supplied.

The Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre (LINC) has officially reopened its Padley Street office after undergoing renovations.

