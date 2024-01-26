'Excited to honour them': Dedicated locals acknowledged for Australia Day

Residents gathered at Queen Elizabeth park to celebrate dedicated members of the community and to welcome eight new locals for Lithgow's Australia Day celebrations.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Aunty Helen Riley of the Mingaan Wiradjuri Aboriginal Corporation delivered the welcome to country, Mayor Maree Statham welcomed attendees and invited Australia Day Ambassador Bruno Efoti to address the ceremony.
Mr Efoti is the founder of 'Tradies in sight', a non-for-profit organisation that offers mental health support for tradesmen in regional NSW.
"We don't do feelings well in Australia and its time that changed," He said during his address.
Following the address, many locals were awarded for their contributions to the community. The awards were presented by the Mayor, Mr Efoti and Deputy Mayor Darryl Goodwin.
"We are so excited to be celebrating our local citizens for the incredible service they have given to the community," Cr Statham said.
"There are so many people that tirelessly give their time, creativity and energy to make wonderful things happen in our community and I am so lucky to be able to honour them today."
A young man from Portland, Brodie Moss recieved a recognition award from Mayor Statham for his bravery in intervening during a dangerous assault in Portland on Halloween 2023.
Lithgow's eight newest Australian citizens took their pledge to the country on the band stand at the park, before all attendees were asked to take a similar oath.
"It is such a privilege to be part of the process of these local community members becoming Australian citizens," Cr Statham said.
Attendees were treated to music by Dave James one-man band and the Lithgow City Band, with damper and morning tea provided by the Lithgow Lions club.
The event was filled with entertainment provided by Lithgow City Band and local musician Dave James the One-Man Band. Lithgow Lions Club provided refreshments to the crowd.
"Australia Day is a day for all Australians to reflect, respect and celebrate. It is a day to come together and celebrate the values, beliefs and freedoms we share," Cr Statham said.
"Australia Day is also a day when we can acknowledge the contributions of local people and organisations by awarding the Local Citizen awards. We are also excited to be celebrating eight new citizens who took the Citizenship Pledge at the ceremony."
Ceremonies were also held at Wallerawang and Portland, with both offering activities for attendees to take part in for the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.