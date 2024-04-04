Cutting to the chase: Brad De Losa on the nationals, World trophy and the show

It's been a busy few weeks for local timbersports superstar Brad De Losa, who is fresh home from the Australian trophy event and the Royal Easter Show.
De Losa defeated Laurence O'Toole and Brayden Meyer at the Australian Trophy held in Cairns on Saturday, March 16.
O'Toole has been a long-time opponent of De Losa, who he lost last year's national championship to.
"We've [De Losa and O'Toole] had some good battles over the years. We're probably two of the older guys in the field with some of the younger fellas," De Losa said.
According to De Losa, the trophy win was a moment of redemption for him after his 2023 loss.
"It's always a good race against Lawrence O'Toole. It was good to get a little bit of redemption," De Losa said.
"I had a bit of a lead on him last year in the final and he ended up beating me by by one hit. So I sort of had that in the back of my mind and 12 months to think about it.
"It was good to put everything into place and come away with a win."
De Losa said it was a good time in Cairns where they held the first Australia trophy indoor event because his hard work and efforts paid off.
"We had a really good crowd up there and some good feedback on it. It went really well," De Losa said.
"I worked early in the year on a lot of fitness and cardio stuff, and then led into a few competitions or smaller competitions that all went in the two or three weeks previous to the to the trophy.
"It all come together nicely on the day."
De Losa will be travelling to Milan for the World Trophy on May 24, which involves a training camp in the Italian hills three days prior to the event.
"I haven't been to Milan before. It's always exciting to go somewhere new. And check it out. I'm sure it'll be a stiff competition," De Losa said.
"A guy from New Zealand called Jack Jordan will be there. He beat me in 22 in Vienna for the trophy over there," De Losa said.
"He'll probably be the hardest opponent again to try and overcome. Hopefully I get through to the final and have a race against him.
"It would be nice."
De Losa will be preparing for Milan through rigorous cardio training and woodchopping competitions at upcoming shows, including Bathurst.
"There are quite a few small shows on around the place. There's Bathurst show in a couple of weeks and then Hawkesbury show and a few others around," De Losa said.
"I will be trying to get to them shows on the weekend."
De Losa was only home from the Australian Trophy before taking his axe and saw to the Sydney Royal Easter show, where he achieved some good results.
" I got a few placings in the chops but the sawing was probably the best result I got out of the whole show," De Losa said.
"I got second in the single handed sawing World Championship which I have won that on two previous occasions. Last year, a guy called Bobby Dowling from New Zealand, he won it last year and also won this year.
"He beat me by about half a half a second in the in the final of that and we both scored under the record.
De Losa was satisfied with how he placed at the show because his training focus had been the Australia Trophy.
"With it being such a tight turnaround. You've got to focus on one event or the other," De Losa said.
The focus will now be shifted to the World Trophy for De Losa, who wanted to express his gratitude to those who support his endeavours.
"I would just like to thank my sponsors Hutcheon and Pearce, my family and friends," De Losa said.
"I also thank the local community for their support and messages. It has been great."
