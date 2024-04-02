'It'll be a buzz': Wolves preparing for NRL curtain raiser match

The leaves are falling and the air is beginning to crisp, which means it's almost Workies Wolves season- and the team are ready to put up a fight.
In an exciting start to the Lithgow league year, the Wolves take on the Bathurst Panthers in the curtain raiser for the West Tigers vs Penrith Panthers match at Carrington Park in Bathurst on Saturday, April 20.
President of the Workies Wolves RLFC, Eric Mahony said the club are exhilarated by the opportunity to take part in one of the biggest league events in the Central West this year.
"It's going to be pretty exciting for us. It'll be a bit of a buzz for for the players because it's going to be a sellout and they'll get to play in front of a big crowd," Mahony said.
"It's a big event for us. We're pretty fortunate to have been chosen by the competition to go this year."
There will be no winging it for the team this year, who have been putting in the hours and effort during the preseason, according to Mahony.
"It's probably the best preseason preparation I've seen from a club going back before COVID," Mahony said.
"The energy level at training, the buying in from all players across all age groups, women and men has been really exceptional this year."
"That's showing out in the first few trials, they're very happy with the the results."
The club are still looking to fill out their reserve grade side and are calling on members of the community who may be interested to join the team.
"We still need more senior men, particularly in the reserve grade side. We're calling out any ex senior players who want to have a run," Mahony said.
"We've got a fantastic group of young 19 and 20 year old players that we want to surround with some experienced players as in reserve grade."
According to Mahony, there are also plenty of opportunities for those interested in joining the first grade side or are looking to coach a team.
"In addition, we are looking for reserve grade coach this year," Mahony said.
"There's still an opportunity for some of that like to come back into the game coach."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.