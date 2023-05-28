Lithgow Mercury
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Bathurst Panthers beat Lithgow Workies 24-22 in error-ridden Carrington Park clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 29 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE scoreline of 24-22 in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership game in favour of the Bathurst Panthers over the Lithgow Workies might have you believing that it was an enthralling contest that went down to the wire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.