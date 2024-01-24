Wolves training hard as President looks to the season ahead

It may not be time for kick-off just yet, but the Workies Wolves are deeply into pre-season training as club President Eric Mahony looks ahead to the upcoming year for the club.
According to Mahony, the players are giving their best efforts in training with newly appointed coaches Kip Miranda (under 18's) and Peter Morris (Seniors) to achieve great things in the forthcoming season.
"The different grades are largely training together as a group. They're mainly working on the new squad coming together and getting an opportunity to work together as a group for the pre-season," Mahony said.
"Kip Miranda and Peter Morris are working exceptionally well together. I'm really pleased with how the training sessions are going. There's a real great level of energy from the players."
Mahony said the two main focuses of the pre-season have been the fitness training of the players and building a positive culture within the team.
"There's a lot of running. All the teams are running a lot of kilometres at training," Mahony said.
"We're going to build our platform this year on culture and hard work, both in the pre-season, leading into the season and throughout the season."
"What I'm seeing in the pre-season training sessions is a real buy-in against that culture."
Mahony said the Reserve grade coach is yet to be named, but things are also looking great for the Women's league tag under the watch of Hanna Healey.
"Hanna's got the the bulk of the women's squad back together, and they're, out there putting the work in as well. He said.
"Women's numbers are looking really good again. I think we've got one of the best squads in this part of New South Wales."
"We might have a couple of new players coming into the squad. There is enormous amount of potential in the women's team."
The dynamic of the Wolves team is going to be different this year with a combination of new coach roles and players that graduated from the Under 18's in 2023.
According to Mahony, there are a lot of strong players to watch out for on the field this year- including a number of family members.
"The Dukes family, Riley, Travis and Elias. We're expecting them to build on their strong season from last year," Mahony said.
"We're also looking to the Large family- Kevin, Lachie and Thomas."
"I was very impressed with the opportunities players like Luke Brown and Jake Gale got last year. And when he got the opportunity took advantage of them, so I'm expecting a bigger season from them this year."
Mahony said Braith Green, Tom Fraser, Jackie Whittaker and Lachie Thompson are also players he anticipates strong performances from in the upcoming season.
Eli Morris, who emerged as Under 18's player of the year in 2023 has been selected to play with the North Sydney Bears SG Ball Cup under 19's.
"Everyone in the club's very proud of his achievements because he's put a tremendous amount of hard work and training into his success," Mahony said.
At this stage, Morris has committed to return the Workies once he has finished the SG Ball cup.
"I think it's important we don't get ahead of the process. We have to wait and see how that all plays out," Mahony said.
" Hopefully he'll be back playing with us this year, but if something else happens for him, and it goes another step, we'll be really pleased for him."
Mahony said he is looking forward to seeing how the season plays out and he is proud of each of the team members.
"There's a real commitment from from all the different grades at the moment," He said.
