Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wolves training hard as President looks to the season ahead

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow Workies Wolves are gearing up for a big 2024. Picture from Lithgow Sports Images Facebook page.
Lithgow Workies Wolves are gearing up for a big 2024. Picture from Lithgow Sports Images Facebook page.

It may not be time for kick-off just yet, but the Workies Wolves are deeply into pre-season training as club President Eric Mahony looks ahead to the upcoming year for the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.