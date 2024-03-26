Lithgow Comedy Festival to return for third year after 'outstanding' weekend

The second Lithgow Comedy Festival left the community belly-achingly full of laughter after a huge weekend at venues around the region.
Residents and visitors gathered at The Union Theatre on Friday, March 22, The Workmen's Club on Saturday, March 23 and a limited crowd at Wenvoe (The Bracey Mansion) on Sunday, March 24.
Festival co-organiser Tom Evangelidis said the weekend was successful and showed an improvement on the inaugural festival in 2023.
"It was great. We sold more tickets than last year. So that's the that's the first improvement," Mr Evangelidis said.
"This year, we had two big venues, so we were a bit worried, but it turned out fine.
"Both Friday and Saturday night were good."
According to Mr Evangelidis, there were some crowd favourites.
"We had one of the comedian Daniel Muggleton, he was back from last year. I think people really enjoyed seeing him again, and he was absolutely fantastic. And he performed on the Friday night," Mr Evangelidis said.
"Julia Wilson was very well received at the Workies. She's a real character, and a very animated comic. People love that."
The opening night was the first time the Festival utilised the Union Theatre as a venue, and according to Mr Evangelidis, it worked perfectly.
"It was the first time they've had comedy there. And it just felt right, everything felt really good," Mr Evangelidis said.
"From a comedian's point of view, Normally, comedy clubs are very intimate, so it's a lot easier.
"You have to be really on your game to be able to perform on a big stage like that."
There seems to be no rest for the wicked as Mr Evangelidis and his co-organiser Martin Curtis are already planning for the third Lithgow Comedy Festival to be held around late March, 2025.
"We're definitely going to do it again, we're already planning it. We basically start planning after the last one finishes, because there's things we have to do," Mr Evangelidis said.
"We'll probably try to still do the same venues again. And just try to change it up a little bit.
"Every year we do something different."
