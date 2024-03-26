Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow Comedy Festival to return for third year after 'outstanding' weekend

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
March 26 2024 - 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Muggleton at the Lithgow Comedy Festival opening night. Picture supplied.
Daniel Muggleton at the Lithgow Comedy Festival opening night. Picture supplied.

The second Lithgow Comedy Festival left the community belly-achingly full of laughter after a huge weekend at venues around the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.