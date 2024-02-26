Back after first year triumph, comedy festival announces packed line up

The Lithgow Comedy Festival, back to build on a rousing debut run, has announced a red hot line up of comedians sure to cater to all tastes.
Whether you like low brow, witty or a bit of music thrown in with your comedy, festival directors Martin Curtis and Tom Evangelidis think they have you covered.
The festival will see the return of some of last year's favourites like Peter Green, Riv Narak and Amanda Morris, joining well known veterans like Al Del Bene from the US and former ABC star Pete Burner.
"I guarantee you everyone that watched them (last year) thought they were brilliant - they won them over," Mr Evangelidis said.
"It would be silly not to ask some of them back because they have a fan base now."
It starts with the launch on Friday, March 24 at Union Theatre, then Lithgow Workies on Saturday and The Mansion (sold out ) on Sunday.
Mr Curtis said the popular Canberra comedian Laura Johnston is returning as is Daniel Muggleton, mid way through a national tour. There's also Andrew Hamilton, a relative newcomer who found his comedic voice while serving a couple of stints in prison.
He said the festival directors pride themselves on delivering a diverse line-up.
"So many of these comedy fests you go to, you're going to get 30-year-old male, 30-year-old male, a 30-year-old male," Mr Curtis said.
"Here, we've got different nationalities, different genders - we've got everything from 20s to 70s.
"We really tried to mix up the look, the ages, the genders so there's something for everyone."
It's not just stand up either. Bob Sutor will perform his didgeridoo act while Petie Sefton will entertain with a unique musical performance.
The directors also thanked Lithgow Council, Arts OutWest, Regional Arts Australia and sponsors Lithgow Tourist & Van Park and High Street Music.
"One thing that we're going to do this year, which we didn't do last year...we're going to have a thing where you can buy an essential worker a ticket," Mr Evangelidis said.
"Tickets are $35 so we're going to make it that you can buy someone (essential worker) a ticket for $15.
"We'll probably do that two weeks before."
After running the festival for the first time in 2023, Mr Curtis and Mr Evangelidis experienced a steep learning curve. They hope to build on last year's success with bigger venues and see the event as being a major attraction for Lithgow in the years ahead.
"The end product is us getting Carl Barron here - let's get the biggest comedians in the world coming to Lithgow," Mr Evangelidis said.
"We've got the venues for it and all the comedians love being a part of the festival.
"I don't know why Lithgow can't be the festival capital of Australia - there's absolutely no reason - people love coming here."
