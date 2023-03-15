Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Who needs a laugh more than Lithgow'

Updated March 15 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin Curtis and Tom Evangelidis directors of the Lithgow Comedy Festival.

"Who needs a laugh more than Lithgow?" asks the town's inaugural comedy festival organiser Tom Evangelidis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.