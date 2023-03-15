"Who needs a laugh more than Lithgow?" asks the town's inaugural comedy festival organiser Tom Evangelidis.
Mr Evangelidis believes the town "gets a bad wrap" and deserves to have a laugh inspiring him to organise the town's first comedy festival which will be held on March 24, 25 and 26.
Showing his sense of humour Mr Evangelidis said "We purposely made it election weekend, it's a funny time, we thought let's do a comedy festival, it's a fun segue to the elections".
Read more:
"Comedians are not like movie stars, they're so accessible. Every time I see a comedy show I am so in awe of them, no script, the way they can handle situations.
"We have a really good mix of different types of comedians. There are some comedians who will appeal to everyone," Mr Evangelidis said
Among the acts secured for the event are Tommy Dean, Christian Elderfiel, Billy D'Arcy, Christina Van Look, Leon Anderson, Jarred Keane, Peter Green, Daniel Muggleton, Claudia Green, Sean Micheals, Pat Doherty, Amanda Morris, Brock Singleton, Riv Narak, Lucy Henderson, Laura Johnston, Kurt Sterling, Thao Thanh Cao, Martina Lascialanda, Martin Curtis, Petie Sefton.
"And we have some Interesting venues," Mr Evangelidis said.
"Venues are very important, we've got The Tin Shed, one of Lithgow's most successful businesses. It's got the history and size for our launch night (on March 24).
"Then we've got The Pottery on Saturday and then Cafe128 for a younger cooler demographic with a totally different vibe.
"We had to go to Lithgow Workies for the older generation. The acts we've got there are brilliant, they don't offend anyone.
"And of course on the last day we have a show here, at Wenvoe. This is my home with a limited amount of tickets. Sponsors will be here for an end of show type thing," Mr Evangelidis said.
Tickets for all acts and venues can be purchased through the Lithgow Comedy Festival website.
While only in its first year Mr Evangelidis said the organisers are "looking long term".
"This is first comedy festival in our vicinity. I really want people to support this for the future.
"We're going in expecting to lose a bit of money but for me it's always been about the future
"If we can get people to go and support the event and go again next year I think in four years we can be a major event.
The last piece of the puzzle is the public," Mr Evangelidis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.