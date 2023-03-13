Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow community groups show their value and resilience

By Newsroom
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:33pm
More than 25 community-led groups impacted by the 2019/20 Black Summer Bushfire event gathered at Portland Golf Club on Saturday, March 11, 2023 to showcase local activities, map their networks and connect with funding supporters.

