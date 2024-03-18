Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Energy Australia confirm pumped hydro decision timeline

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 19 2024 - 9:30am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Energy Australia Pumped Hydro project team at the Lithgow Show. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
The Energy Australia Pumped Hydro project team at the Lithgow Show. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Energy Australia have confirmed the final decision surrounding the proposed Lake Lyell pumped hydro facility will not be made until late 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.