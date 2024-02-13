'Ultra-realistic' Pumped Hydro animation offers community fresh perspective

Energy Australia have released an "ultra-realistic" animation of their proposed Lake Lyell pumped hydro project to provide further information to the community.
According to Project Director, Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro Mike De Vink, the animation (which can be viewed at the HQ or the Lake Lyell Project website and Facebook page) will give residents a better understanding about the proposed project.
"Previously we had only static visualisations of the project. The animation shows the project features in detail and from a number of different perspectives," Mr De Vink said.
Mr De Vink said the animation was created following a request from the community for further information surrounding the project.
"Following the release of the concept design in December, a number of community members have been seeking more information," Mr De Vink said.
"The animation and technical drawings provide an additional level of detail to help visualise the project, and we hope they are a catalyst for further feedback."
The animation states the project has a proposed capacity of 335 megawatts for up to eight hours, with capacity for up to 400 megawatts for a shorter duration.
Featured in the animation is the upper reservoir that was subject to a redesign after community feedback.
According to the animation, The latest concept will have the reservoir located behind a gully on the mountain and out of view for most of Lithgow and will be constructed from rocks on site.
The animation also states that a diversion will be created to connect the upper arm of Farmer's Creek to allow construction of the water intake and reduce the impact on Platypus and Fish habitats.
Mr De Vink said Energy Australia anticipate releasing more information over the coming months as progress is made on studies under the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
"This will include opportunities to meet the experts involved in our EIS studies to share information about the progress of their work and answer questions," he said.
"This year we'll also continue work on benefits sharing with the community, building on the initial workshop we held on tourism and recreation."
A decision as to whether or not the project is feasible will be made in late 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.