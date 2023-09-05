Energy Australia have addressed concerns surrounding platypus living in Lake Lyell where investigations into a pumped hydro facility are being undertaken.
Resident, Rob White presented his concerns to Energy Australia and the community after spotting a group of platypus mutiple times while kayaking through the lake.
"There's a lot of them down here. There's not just one or two," Mr White said.
"Some days you go and there's not many and other days you go there and see 10 or 12."
"Energy Australia is very much aware that they're there. They weren't aware before, but I've made sure that they're very much aware now."
According to Mr White, the population at the lake flies under the radar as there hasn't been any official study undertaken.
"They're not on the national parks sites, because no ecologist has ever come to do a study of them," Mr White said.
"Because it's not on the official records, according to that, there's no record of platypus in Lake Lyell."
Mr White said he is concerned that if the pumped hydro goes ahead, these populations will die as they are living right at the proposed site of the facility.
"I was looking at some videos this morning, which had some boreholes next to the water," Mr White said.
"I actually filmed the borehole and then I filmed three platypus with the borehole section there in the background. So you can actually see them there."
Research into the Platypus in recent years has indicated the mammal is facing increasing threats of extinction due to climate change, which has been the centre of concerns about the Lake Lyell population.
According to the University of New South Wales (UNSW) , research indicates evidence of declines and localised extinctions of the species, but limited information is available about the overall state of the mammal's population.
Energy Australia's Director of the Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro Project, Mike De Vink said the company will begin a comprehensive study to understand the population of the mammal- which will begin soon.
According to Mr De Vink, the study will be lead by a team of experts from the University of New South Wales, aquatic ecologists, Austral Research and Consulting.
"The study will take almost 12 months to complete, so we can understand the population's behaviour across all seasons," Mr De Vink said.
"This survey is one of many we're conducting with our environmental consultant EMM Consulting, and will be included in the project's Environmental Impact Statement, which will be shared with the community next year."
