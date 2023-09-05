Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Energy Australia and UNSW to study platypus in Lake Lyell amid concerns of pumped hydro impact

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:30pm, first published September 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerned resident Rob White, A platypus in Lake Lyell and Energy Australia's Project Director for Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro, Mike De Vink.
Concerned resident Rob White, A platypus in Lake Lyell and Energy Australia's Project Director for Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro, Mike De Vink.

Energy Australia have addressed concerns surrounding platypus living in Lake Lyell where investigations into a pumped hydro facility are being undertaken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.