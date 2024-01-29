'It's a real shame': Mayor and Nationals Leader respond to Lithgow NAB branch closure

Lithgow City Council Mayor Maree Statham has expressed her disappointment in the closure of the NAB Lithgow and Oberon branches, while Leader of the National Party David Littleproud called on the company to review its decision.
The Lithgow and Oberon branches are the latest of nine NAB branches in regional areas to close, which will come into effect on April 23.
Mayor Statham said that while the decision came as no surprise to her due to the closures of other banks in area, it is a sad outcome.
"I think it's a real shame. A lot of people, particularly the elderly, have been using the banks for decades, some of them don't know how to transfer money. Some of them don't know how they're going to cope without a checkbook," Cr Statham said.
"I feel very sad that there is another bank in town closed. And I'm sure the Mayor of Oberon would feel exactly the same."
According to Mayor Statham, she has been reassured by NAB that no job losses would occur as a result of the closure.
"I asked the hard question, how many people are going to be terminated and they've assured me, that there'll be nobody out of work," Cr Statham said.
"The people will be either working from home, or be offered a position at the next closest branch."
Mr Littleproud said the closure of the Lithgow and Oberon NAB branches is a devastating blow to loyal regional customers.
"NAB's decision will now mean Lithgow locals will be faced with an 80-kilometre round trip to their nearest branch in Katoomba, while Oberon customers will have a 92-kilometre round trip to their nearest branch in Bathurst," Mr Littleproud said.
"I call on NAB to review this decision and reconsider closing the two branches especially when the Commonwealth Bank has announced they have put a moratorium on branch closures."
The closure of the NAB branch leaves the Commonwealth Bank, St George and Family First the only remaining brick and mortar banks in Lithgow.
According to Mr Littleproud a Senate enquiry into the closure of the big four banks in regional areas is underway and he is calling for anybody affected to make a submission.
"Submissions into this inquiry have been extended until February 29 and I urge anyone impacted by these closures to make a submission," Mr Littleproud said.
To enter a submission, visit: Lodge my submission.
