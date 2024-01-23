Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'This is a disgrace': National Australia Bank to close Lithgow branch

January 24 2024 - 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The National Australia Bank (NAB) has announced it will be permanently closing its Lithgow and Oberon shopfronts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.