'This is a disgrace': National Australia Bank to close Lithgow branch

The National Australia Bank (NAB) has announced it will be permanently closing its Lithgow and Oberon shopfronts.
This closure, to take place from April 23, will leave NAB customers in Lithgow facing an 80 kilometre round trip to Katoomba for their closest shopfront.
Similarly, NAB customers in Oberon will be faced with a 90 kilometre round trip to Bathurst whenever in-person banking is required.
Independent Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, said "it's disgraceful to see the big banks continue to close country branches at a time of sky-high profits".
"The major banks continue to betray country Australians with the news that the National Australia Bank is closing its branches in Lithgow and Oberon," said Mr Gee.
"Bank closures in our region and across country Australia have become an epidemic and represent a stab in the back of the communities which have built the wealth of these banks for generations.
"This is devastating for our community members who continue to bank at these branches, but also for the bank staff members who have often built relationships with customers lasting many years, and who no doubt want to see the branches stay open.
Mr Gee said the real reason for closing these shopfronts is to discourage customers from accessing in-person banking services.
"They've been driving people out of branches and into online banking for the simple reason that the banks can make more money if they don't have to pay staff and rent.
"The reality is that the banks, including the NAB, are still making healthy profits from our region, including at Lithgow and Oberon. They just believe that they can make even greater profits by closing branches."
In a Facebook post, Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam also voiced his disappointment over the closures.
"The NAB has indicated their reasons for closing is due to more and more customers choosing to do their banking online, over the phone or by video conference," Cr Kellam said.
"The Oberon Post Office provides a number of over the counter banking services on behalf of the NAB and this may be an option for customers.
"It is disappointing to see face-to-face services such as this disappear from small communities. A community information session will be facilitated in the near future with details to follow for community members to understand their options."
Mr Gee has called on NAB to "reverse this shameful decision", and has further called on the federal government to introduce minimum service requirements for banks in regional areas.
The Mercury has contacted NAB for comment.
