'They need help': Enjoy a miniature village to feed locals this Christmas

Lean and Bennett Toyota are hoping to spread the festive spirit with a miniature Christmas village and fundraiser to give those in need a hearty meal on the big day.
Employee Sue Campbell began compiling the village as a personal project, but sure and opportunity to use her collection for a good cause.
Besides the little village that is compiled of a train, shops, people and little rides- There is a donation box for local charity 'Christmas and Beyond.'
Christmas and Beyond have been offering a free Christmas lunch to the Lithgow community for 22 years and anybody is welcome to attend.
Whether locals are struggling, or in need of company on Chrismas day, they are able to attend the Bible Church on 1 Col Drewe Drive from 9:30am.
"I wanted to help raise some funds for a charity, and we picked Christmas and Beyond because they do christmas lunch for locals," Ms Campbell said.
"I wanted to support something that helped the community during Christmas. There's people out there that could really use that help. I think this year more than ever."
Ms Campbell began collecting aspects of the village during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and she wants to share the joy it brings with the community.
" It makes a lot of noise, lights up and the train goes around and into a tunnel I built," she said.
"It's just a little thing that I started doing and I add onto it every year."
According to Ms Campbell, Lean and Bennett will match the amount that is donated to the charity, and she hopes locals will come and pay a visit to the lovely display.
"People can come in and have a look and enjoy a little bit of Christmas magic and if they could spare a few dollars to help out," She said.
