Lean and Bennett Toyota celebrate generations of success in Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:31pm, first published July 18 2023 - 3:30pm
Dealer Principal and owner Rhys Bennett with the President's Excellence Award/Rural dealership of the year. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Five generations of the Bennett and Lean families have dedicated their lives to Lithgow's automotive industry, and this was recognised when their dealership was awarded NSW rural dealer of the year.

