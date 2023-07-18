Five generations of the Bennett and Lean families have dedicated their lives to Lithgow's automotive industry, and this was recognised when their dealership was awarded NSW rural dealer of the year.
Dealer Principal and owner Rhys Bennett said it was a wonderful surprise for the team.
"We were at a big gala function in Town Hall in Sydney with about 700 people there. And when they announced it is a big surprise, obviously we were very happy," Mr Bennett said.
"There was 10 of us from the dealership who went down. We could all celebrate together, which is great."
According to Mr Bennett, the esteemed award is difficult for a dealership to obtain.
"It's really hard to win, I've got to tell you," Mr Bennett said.
"We've only won it three times in the last 35 years."
Mr Bennett said the award is based on the ongoing improvement of Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) on a yearly basis.
"The managers have to work really hard to get their staff to work hard all the time and do the right thing by customers," Mr Bennett said.
"There is a combination of points from each department over a 12 month period, and the dealership with the highest amount of points all combined into one Metro for All New South Wales [gets the award]"
The Lean and Bennett families have a rich automotive history in Lithgow, spanning approximately a century.
"My great-grandfather and grandfather, and my grandfather were in another business at the same site Lean and Bennett trades from," Mr Bennett said.
"They used to import cars in the 1920s from America and stuff and put them together, Chevrolet's etc."
The business began trading as Lean and Bennett over 60 years ago when Mr Bennett's Father, Harry and Uncle, Richard Lean took over the site.
"We have a very long history in the auto industry. I'm fourth generation," Mr Bennett said.
" We're Australia's longest serving Toyota dealer with one continuous ownership, which is incredible."
Mr Bennett is celebrating a milestone in his career this year, and his love of the region has been what's kept him going.
" I cracked 40 years at the dealership myself this year, and I love the country lifestyle and the people," Mr Bennett said.
The families legacy continues into a fifth generation, with Mr Bennett's son, Jason and Nephew, Luke also working in the shop.
According to Mr Bennett, his family has loved working in the Lithgow region for five generations, with big changes in car sales through the decades.
"The community's been great. We generally, sell about 700 cars a year. So you do that year after year after year for 60 years, there wasn't as many back then as there is now," Mr Bennett said.
"But the community its supportive, amazing and we try and do the right thing by everyone. It's a good relationship."
Mr Bennett said the relationship with the community has been instrumental in the performance of the dealership, which led to winning the award.
A local celebration of winning NSW Rural Dealer of the Year was held, with a morning tea attended by Toyota executives.
"The number two Toyota executive in Australia, Sean Hanley came up with five other Toyota executives," Mr Bennett said.
"We had the presentation to get our trophy, which is the Toyota President's Award, which also means the New South Wales Real Dealer of the Year awards."
According to Mr Bennett, all 32 staff members were able to celebrate together as Mr Hanley spoke.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
