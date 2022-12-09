December 9, 4:30pm
Head to Club Lithgow as their sunset sessions commence with DJ MAGNETIK ZU Live on the Green.
December 9, 8pm
Finish the work week with a cold one at Club Lithgow. Artists ,The fabulous Shapelles will take to the stage to help you settle in for the weekend.
December 10, 10am
Elaine Butler is an Irish / Australian visual artist and mobile arts educator from Wallerawang. She has worked with several schools around Lithgow and offers art classes regularly at the Gang Gang Gallery. She is also a mural artist, qualified in art therapy, and a children's book author & illustrator. Elaine founded Fun Time Art in 2002, bringing creative learning to students of all ages through a variety of art educational programs.
Parker the Dog is a very nosey & curious fella. He and his friends are always ready for fun and adventure, which always leads to them dressing up for the part! The book is inspired by Elaine's dog Yoda who loves to take his teddies on lots of adventures from time to time. This book is the third adventure in Elaine's Curious Adventures of Parker the Dog Series. And she is busily working on the next adventure or two! This children's book has been illustrated with colourful hand drawn art by Elaine Butler and edited by Mary Pruyn.
Come along to Lithgow Library on Saturday 10 December at 10:00am to hear about Elaine's book and art journey. Light refreshments will be available, and Elaine will have books available for sale on the day as well as her wellbeing 2023 colouring calendar.
No bookings are required for this free event. For more information contact the library on 6352 9100.
December 10, 7:30pm
The Blue Mountains Ukulele group will be playing some great music at Club Lithgow. Why not take some time out to have a meal and listen to some tunes?
December 10, 3pm
If you are a lover of classical music nothing could say Christmas more than the Bach
Magnificat combined with a selection of carols. Phoenix Choir is joined by professional
soloists, trumpet and the Kanimbla String Quartet for its Christmas concert on 10 December.
"I am delighted to have assembled a lovely group of soloists to complement the choir"says Phoenix Choir musical director, Amy Moore.
Soprano, Chloe Lankshear; Contralto,Olivia Payne; Tenor, Elias Wilson; and Bass, Andrew O'Connor all bring operatic and ensemble pedigree and are joined by trumpeter Simon Wolnizer who will add drama to the big moments.
The Magnificat deserves its popularity, showing J.S. Bach at his most splendid and ornate in half an hour of joyous Christmas celebration. Moore, has also gathered a selection of carols from around the world so there will also be a few surprises to contrast with the heartwarmingly familiar.
The trumpet will come in handy for the descant of the traditional carols, including some for the audience to sing along with the choir and ensemble.
Phoenix Choir will perform the Bach Magnificat and carols from around the world at 3pm on Saturday 10 December in the Phillips Hall, Gardiner Crescent, Blackheath. Tickets are $40 (concession $35) from phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets or at the door.
December 10, 6pm
Wallerawang Community & Sports club will be hosting our first Christmas Disco. All Kids 12 & under are welcome. Adults must accompany children at all times, Lucky Door prizes, Santa Visit, Face painting & Lots more. Come and enjoy a night for the kids.
December 11, 2pm
Kiwi Christmas, (G)
Fed up with the materialism of Christmas, Santa runs away to New Zealand for a summer holiday. When two kiwi kids figure out who he is, they have to find away to get him back to the North Pole for Christmas.
STARRING: KARI VAANANEN, SIA TROKENHEIM, XAVIER HORAN
December 11, 10:30am
The GREAT SANTA HAT Challenge is happening in Hartley again this year! It's fun, family friendly and festive!
Dust of your SANTA HAT, grab your family and friends and head to the Hartley Historic Village. Gather and explore the village, then head over to the Old Hartley Post Office area at 10.45am for the official head count! Join us as we follow Archie (the pony) and his owner Wendy up the pathway to create another awesome photo of as many people and fur babies wearing Santa Hats at one time.
If you don't have a Santa hat, we've got you covered, you can purchase one on the day with proceeds going to Cancer Council Australia for Cancer research.
Stay and relax, Christmas shop at the village galleries and enjoy all the village has to offer. Bring a picnic lunch or take a short stroll along the beautiful boardwalk down to the river. The village offers something for everyone!
I wonder how many Santa Hats will be bobbing about the village this year?
A gold coin donation for Cancer research will get you a ticket into our lucky door prize and there will be a Christmas raffle on offer too!
If you can not make the event but would like to help the girls to raise funds for cancer research you can simply go to their fundraising page https://2023.mysteryboxrally.com.au/bundy-run
December 11, 11:00am
Santa is coming to the Portland RSL! There will be gifts for the kids and plenty of games to play.
Children of all Financial Members of Portland RSL who will be 12 years of age and under as of 31st December will be eligible to attend.
The registration form must be returned to Portland RSL no later than Sunday 4th December 2022.
All Children must be supervised by an Adult at all times.
December 13, 10:00am
Lithgow City Council invites the community to a morning of events and activities at Lithgow Library from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Tuesday 13 December, to celebrate International Day of People with Disability
International Day of People with Disability 2022 (#IDPwD) aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability in our community.
Come and celebrate with games, activities and a sausage sizzle facilitated by LINC's disability services team and dance the morning away with Lithgow's Classic Fun Silent Disco.
International Day of People with Disability is a United Nations observed day celebrated on 3 December each year.
Lithgow City Council is committed to enabling all people to participate in every part of community life. This commitment is demonstrated in detail in Council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan Report, which can be accessed via the Council website at https://council.lithgow.com/community/disability-inclusion-action-plan/
December 11, 2pm
Head to the Lithgow Workies to enjoy a relaxing afternoon for their Sunday Sessions in the Southern Gardens. Featuring live music from popular duo Kel and Brendon.
December 17, 10am
Looking for some school holiday fun for the kiddos?
Join us for our Kids Christmas disco with Santa! Entry includes a $10 Bistro voucher, slushy, popcorn and a gift from Santa
Please note: bookings are essential and a $10 booking fee applies. Children must also be accompanied by a member of the Club
If you would like to make a booking, simply see our friendly reception staff next time you visit the Club
December 16, 8pm
Finish the work week with a cold one at Club Lithgow. Artists, Radio Bandits will take to the stage to help you settle in for the weekend.
December 17, 2pm
During this workshop we will harness the creativity that exists in all people, whether they consider themselves artists or not, and help them turn their creativity into a powerful tool for social change. We focus on outcomes and effectiveness.
$30pp Bookings essential text 0413573628 for registration details.
December 17, 5pm
An afternoon of CHRISTMAS FUN at TARANA Pub
TRIVIA starts at 5PM
Games and raffles to raise funds for flood victims in the Central West
LIVE MUSIC INTO THE EVENING. MEL'S SPECIAL PLATTERS will be served
Tickets: $25 Per Adult, $10 for kids under 12
INCLUDES: FOOD, ENTRY TO PLAY TRIVIA AND LIVE MUSIC!!!
Tickets online, credit card accepted at https://www.123tix.com.au/.../35831/tarana-valley-christmas
any enquiries to:
info@taranavalleycommunitygroup.org
December 18, 10am
December 18, 4:30pm
Tickets available at Sticky Tickets.This will be a truly exquisite Sunday of Original Live Music at Gang Gang Gallery. Genni accompanied by multi-instrumentalist, Jon Wilby as they set sail sonically on a journey through her personal stories of friends, family and the everyday comings & goings of small town life in the Central West.
You won't be able to live stream or download it, you've gotta be there to experience it. Book your tickets now.
December 23, 5pm
Join us for Christmas Carols by Candlelight in the garden of the historic Old Lithgow Pottery.
Carol's lead by well known local musicians Gary Bucholtz, Darcy Rosser, Jannine Smith and Stephen Hall .
BYO Picnic.
December 23, 8pm
Finish the work week with a cold one at Club Lithgow. Artists, Bonnie Kellet will take to the stage to help you settle in for the weekend.
December 31, 7pm
NEW YEARS EVE Celebrations at CLUB LITHGOW with the super talented trio 'THE WINSTONS'
Also performing as Guest artists are local band 'HOLLOW POINT'.
We'll see Hollowpoint open the night from 7pm & The Winstons will take us into the 2023 New year finishing up at 12.30am on New Year's Day.
All are welcome.
Thursdays, 10-11:30am
Playgroup has returned at the Hoskins Uniting Church parish centre with a new day and time!
For a gold coin donation you can take your under 4's (Babies included) to enjoy some games, craft, story time and more!
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Sunday
Craving a good Sunday roast, but not wanting to cook it? Head to the Coronation Hotel in Portland for a delicious Leg of Lamb or Roast Chicken with all the trimmings.
Call 0460971163 to book your easy Sunday lunch.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
November
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
