Lithgow Mercury
Things to Do

Looking for something to do? Here's what's happening around town

By Newsroom
Updated December 9 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas events are kicking off in the region. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Sunset sessions on the green

December 9, 4:30pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.