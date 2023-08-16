Residents, staff and students all gathered for Lithgow High School's Education Week celebration at the Lithgow Library on Tuesday, August 15.
The celebration marked 175 years of Public Education in NSW, with a theme that focused on learning from the past and embracing the future of education.
The event included presentations of awards, guest speakers and performances by the Ngarurr Dance Group and school choir.
READ MORE:
Principal of Lithgow High School, Foty Loupos said the celebration was about the milestone for public education and Lithgow High School's role in the community.
"Lithgow High School is the heart of the community and being able to host the event in the public Library honours the connection between the public High School, public Library and other resources in the community," Mr Loupos said.
"It's about bringing the community together to celebrate public education."
According to Mr Loupos, the school is prioritising their efforts to connect with the Lithgow community.
"We're making a genuine effort to reengage with the community and we're doing that through our community workshops, sporting and by contributing to the works in the old people's home, where we have some of our students working," Mr Loupos said.
"We're just trying to get out into the community as much as we can."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.