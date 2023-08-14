Lithgow teenager, Harry Kelly has described the moment he was selected to carry the game ball for the Matildas VS Denmark match as "amazing".
Kelly was selected from a crowd of an estimated 75,784 fans, according to the official Women's World Cup website.
The atmosphere in the stadium was high as fans cheered Kelly on to commence the game.
"The roar of the crowd was amazing," Kelly said.
"I felt very proud, excited and happy."
To add to the honour; It was the ball Kelly carried out that the Matilda's used to emerge victorious with a 2-0 win against Denmark.
According to Kelly, he has been following the Matildas since he was 8-years-old and has enjoyed witnessing the team emerge from strength to strength.
Kelly said the Matildas are facing a challenging game in their bid to make it to finals, with their upcoming match against England set to be difficult to predict.
"It will be hard for them I think, but I hope they win," Kelly said.
Kelly will be cheering for team during the match, particularly Ellie Carpenter who is his favourite player.
Carrying the ball for a Matildas game will likely be a lifelong memory for Kelly, who said he feels incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity.
"It was an honour to be able to represent the Lithgow community," Kelly said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
